Facts

10:25 23.04.2019

Zelensky wins 73.23%, Poroshenko gets 24.45% of vote in April 21 run-off – Ukraine's CEC, after counting 99.87% of ballot papers

2 min read
Zelensky wins 73.23%, Poroshenko gets 24.45% of vote in April 21 run-off – Ukraine's CEC, after counting 99.87% of ballot papers

Volodymyr Zelensky has won 73.23% of the vote and Petro Poroshenko has received 24.45% of the vote, Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Tuesday morning, after counting 99.87% of the ballot papers cast in the April 21 second round of the presidential election.

The voter turnout in the run-off vote was 61.37% across Ukraine, including the polling sites abroad, the CEC said.

As many as 18.409 million voters had received ballot papers by the time the polling stations closed. As many as 29.645 million voters had been included in the voter lists prior to the elections.

Zelensky is leading in Kyiv and all of Ukraine's regions, except for Lviv region, where Poroshenko has received 62.8% of the vote and Zelensky has 34.48%.

A total of 2.31% of ballot papers have been found invalid.

Incumbent President Poroshenko surpassed Zelensky at 101 polling stations that opened in 72 countries and where 59,843 Ukrainian citizens voted. A total of 54.73% of Ukrainians living abroad (32,749 people) cast their ballots for Poroshenko, and 44.78% (26,196 people) supported Zelensky.

Zelensky is winning the April 21 run-off elections by a landslide. The results of all exit polls announced after the polling stations closed gave at least 70% to Zelensky and only 25% to Poroshenko.

After the results of the exit polls were announced, Poroshenko called Zelensky and congratulated him on his victory.

Tags: #cec #elections #poroshenko #ukraine #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:53 23.04.2019
Groysman on Russia's ban on oil exports to Ukraine: We will find solution for situation with minimal losses

Groysman on Russia's ban on oil exports to Ukraine: We will find solution for situation with minimal losses

17:51 23.04.2019
Zelensky wins presidential election with 73.32% of vote against Poroshenko's 24.45% - CEC results after 100% of e-protocols processed

Zelensky wins presidential election with 73.32% of vote against Poroshenko's 24.45% - CEC results after 100% of e-protocols processed

17:01 23.04.2019
Zelensky receives 73.22%, Poroshenko – 22.45% with 0.1% of electronic protocols remaining to be counted

Zelensky receives 73.22%, Poroshenko – 22.45% with 0.1% of electronic protocols remaining to be counted

15:50 23.04.2019
TAS Group buys part of Arena City trade and office center in Kyiv

TAS Group buys part of Arena City trade and office center in Kyiv

14:55 23.04.2019
Volker supports conducting direct talks between Zelensky, Putin

Volker supports conducting direct talks between Zelensky, Putin

14:21 23.04.2019
Savchenko not planning to be in opposition to Zelensky

Savchenko not planning to be in opposition to Zelensky

13:31 23.04.2019
Belarus suspends exports of light oil products to Ukraine, Poland, Baltic states

Belarus suspends exports of light oil products to Ukraine, Poland, Baltic states

13:28 23.04.2019
Judges who made decision on PrivatBank asking to open case against president, justice minister, NBU head

Judges who made decision on PrivatBank asking to open case against president, justice minister, NBU head

12:54 23.04.2019
May congratulates Zelensky: Ukraine's stability is essential for Europe's security

May congratulates Zelensky: Ukraine's stability is essential for Europe's security

12:52 23.04.2019
Ukraine urgently should adjust public policy in support of renewable energy

Ukraine urgently should adjust public policy in support of renewable energy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky wins presidential election with 73.32% of vote against Poroshenko's 24.45% - CEC results after 100% of e-protocols processed

Zelensky receives 73.22%, Poroshenko – 22.45% with 0.1% of electronic protocols remaining to be counted

Volker supports conducting direct talks between Zelensky, Putin

Judges who made decision on PrivatBank asking to open case against president, justice minister, NBU head

Law on renaming Ukrainian Orthodox Church still in effect despite court ruling

LATEST

SBI will take up the prosecutors investigating the case Kaletnik

Law on renaming Ukrainian Orthodox Church still in effect despite court ruling

Almost 40 NGOs to challenge formation of Social Policy Ministry's public council in court

Zelensky launches Facebook poll on parliament's early dissolution

Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions on April 22, one Ukrainian soldier KIA, three WIA

About 41,640 people infected with measles in Ukraine since year's start

Kyiv court puts renaming of UOC on hold

Defense lawyers appeal prolongation of arrest of 24 sailors detained in Kerch Strait

No grounds for Saakashvili's legal entry into Ukraine – Ukrainian border service

Presidential runoff in Ukraine was well organized – OSCE special coordinator

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD