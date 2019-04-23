Zelensky wins 73.23%, Poroshenko gets 24.45% of vote in April 21 run-off – Ukraine's CEC, after counting 99.87% of ballot papers

Volodymyr Zelensky has won 73.23% of the vote and Petro Poroshenko has received 24.45% of the vote, Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Tuesday morning, after counting 99.87% of the ballot papers cast in the April 21 second round of the presidential election.

The voter turnout in the run-off vote was 61.37% across Ukraine, including the polling sites abroad, the CEC said.

As many as 18.409 million voters had received ballot papers by the time the polling stations closed. As many as 29.645 million voters had been included in the voter lists prior to the elections.

Zelensky is leading in Kyiv and all of Ukraine's regions, except for Lviv region, where Poroshenko has received 62.8% of the vote and Zelensky has 34.48%.

A total of 2.31% of ballot papers have been found invalid.

Incumbent President Poroshenko surpassed Zelensky at 101 polling stations that opened in 72 countries and where 59,843 Ukrainian citizens voted. A total of 54.73% of Ukrainians living abroad (32,749 people) cast their ballots for Poroshenko, and 44.78% (26,196 people) supported Zelensky.

Zelensky is winning the April 21 run-off elections by a landslide. The results of all exit polls announced after the polling stations closed gave at least 70% to Zelensky and only 25% to Poroshenko.

After the results of the exit polls were announced, Poroshenko called Zelensky and congratulated him on his victory.