One KIA, one WIA in hostilities in JFO zone on Monday – Defense ministry

PGO wants to serve suspicion notices in 'Kurchenko case' to ex-head of presidential administration Lozhkin, ex-head of NBU Gontareva, deputy head of presidential administration Filatov
Zelensky leads with 73.21%, for Poroshenko – 24.46% - CEC with 99% of electronic protocols processed
PGO wants to serve suspicion notices in 'Kurchenko case' to ex-head of presidential administration Lozhkin, ex-head of NBU Gontareva, deputy head of presidential administration Filatov
Zelensky leads with 73.21%, for Poroshenko – 24.46% - CEC with 99% of electronic protocols processed
Two claims filed to court could lock holding of competition to select head of State Tax Service – Finance ministry