11:39 22.04.2019

Violations in second round of presidential elections in Ukraine not to affect results of will expression – Voters Committee

The Committee of Voters of Ukraine has recorded a number of irregularities during the voting in the second round of presidential elections, but they cannot affect the results of the will.

"Official observers of the Committee of Voters of Ukraine recorded a number of violations of the electoral legislation on election day, but these violations were not systemic in nature and were not such that could significantly affect the results of citizens' will," the report, made public at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday, says.

