Zelensky team hopes Rada to support his initiatives, sees no reasons so far for its dissolution

Ukrainian parliamentarians will support the initiatives of the new president of Ukraine on the basis of common sense, or the desire to remain in politics, the team of confidently winning candidate Volodymyr Zelensky in the second round of the presidential elections has said.

"We believe that the sensible part of the parliament, which is still there, and that part of the parliament that would like to remain in Ukrainian politics, will vote for Zelensky's legislative initiatives," the candidate's headquarters spokesperson Dmytro Razumkov said at a briefing on Sunday evening.

In particular, according to him, one of the first will be bills on the lifting of parliamentary immunity and the impeachment of the president.

"Today, deputies say that they are not ready to remove immunity only from themselves, but also from other high-ranking officials. And if everyone is equal before the law, then the law will be equal to everyone," he said.

Answering the question about the possible dissolution of the parliament, Razumkov said: "The position of Volodymyr Zelensky and his team will be within the framework of the current legislation. At the moment, it is not possible to speak about the dissolution of the Rada."