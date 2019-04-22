Groysman greets Zelensky after victory in presidential elections in Ukraine

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman says that the presidential elections in Ukraine were free and democratic, he has also congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on his victory.

"My congratulations to Volodymyr Zelensky. The winner, supported by millions of Ukrainian voters," Groysman wrote on Facebook on Sunday evening.

In addition, Groysman thanked incumbent president Petro Poroshenko for the five years – "a lot has been done for this period to make Ukraine a modern European state."

"We have to make a proper assessment of the achievements and respond to the population demand by accelerating positive changes. This is where I believe Ukraine's success lies!," he added.