05:51 22.04.2019

Ukraine's CEC forecasts official results of presidential runoff vote may be delivered on April 30

Ukraine's Central Election Commission forecasts that official results of the presidential runoff vote may be delivered on April 30 because of Orthodox Easter holidays and weekends.

"Easter for Ukrainians is one of the largest holidays, so we worry that we are unable to get information from the judicial authorities that there is no [election-related] lawsuit. We will be able to establish and announce results on April 30," CEC member Yevhen Radchenko told the television news service TSN on Channel 1+1.

Yet, the preliminary results of the voting based on the electronic protocols sent to the Central Electoral Commission will be roughly known within 2-3 days after the voting day.

As of 05:35 Kyiv time on Monday, April 22, the Central Electoral Commission had processed 75.99% of electronic protocols received from polling stations in Ukraine. Presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky is leading in all regions, except Lviv. Some 73.06% of voters supported him, while 24.6% voted for incumbent President Petro Poroshenko. Some 2.32% of the ballot papers are invalid.

According to the Central Election Commission, the voter turnout in the April 21 runoff was 62.07%.

08:28 22.04.2019
Zelensky leading with 73.17%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.5% – 90.1% of protocols processed

06:39 22.04.2019
MEP Rebecca Harms: Amazing that Ukraine manages to hold free elections amid war

06:30 22.04.2019
Zelensky leading with 73.09%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.57% – 80.78% of protocols processed

06:20 22.04.2019
Poroshenko leading in Ukraine's foreign constituency with 51.8%, followed by Zelensky with 46.8% –51.48% of protocols processed

05:42 22.04.2019
Zelensky leading with 73.06%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.6% – 75.99% of protocols processed

05:15 22.04.2019
Zelensky leading with 73%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.66% – 70.33% of protocols processed

04:37 22.04.2019
Zelensky leading with 73.04%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.63% – 66.74% of protocols processed

04:20 22.04.2019
Zelensky leading with 72.96%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.7% – 60.89% of protocols processed

03:40 22.04.2019
Zelensky leading with 73.03%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.63% – 56.51% of protocols processed

03:36 22.04.2019
Canada congratulates Ukrainians on second round of presidential election

