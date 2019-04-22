Zelensky leading with 73.04%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.63% – 66.74% of protocols processed

Candidates for the presidency in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky and Petro Poroshenko, have gained 73.04% and 24.63% of the vote, respectively, the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) has said after it processed 66.74% of the voting protocols.

Zelensky is leading in all regions, except Lviv region.

As was reported, Zelensky leads with 73% of the runoff vote, according to the National Exit Poll, while incumbent President Petro Poroshenko is supported by 25.5% of voters. According to the TSN's exit poll, Zelensky was supported by 72.7% and 27.3% voted for Poroshenko. The exit poll results announced on TV Channel 112.Ukraine says that Zelensky got 73.7% of the vote and Poroshenko had 26.3%.

According to the CEC, the voter turnout on April 21 was 62.07%.