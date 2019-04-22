Facts

01:19 22.04.2019

Zelensky leading with 73.35%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.3% – 20.91% of protocols processed

Candidates for the presidency in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky and Petro Poroshenko, have gained 73.35% and 24.30% of the vote, respectively, the country's Central Election Commission has said after it processed 20.91% of the voting protocols.

Zelensky is leading in all areas, except Lviv region.

As was reported, Zelensky leads with 73% of the runoff vote, according to the National Exit Poll, while incumbent President Petro Poroshenko is supported by 25.5% of voters. According to the TSN's exit poll, Zelensky was supported by 72.7% and 27.3% voted for Poroshenko. The exit poll results announced on Channel 112.Ukraine says that Zelensky got 73.7% of the vote and Poroshenko had 26.3%.

After the results of the exit polls were announced, Poroshenko called Zelensky to congratulate him on his victory for presidency in Ukraine.

