Poroshenko, Zelensky to meet with Macron same day, on April 12

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on April 12, Oleh Medvedev, an official with Poroshenko's election headquarters, said.

"I know that Zelensky will be in Paris with Macron on Friday. On the same day in Paris, as far as I know, Poroshenko will also be meeting with Macron," Medvedev told a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to earlier reports, Poroshenko will also visit Berlin on April 12, where he will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.