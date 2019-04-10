Facts

14:52 10.04.2019

Kyiv mayor Klitschko wants to create theme park in Hydropark – Kyiv city administration

2 min read
Kyiv mayor Klitschko wants to create theme park in Hydropark – Kyiv city administration

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko is holding negotiations with the owner of the largest theme park in Germany – Europa-park – on attracting investment in the creation of the similar park in the capital of Ukraine, the press service of the mayor has reported.

"We are planning to create a large amusement park and active recreation in the territory of Kyiv's Hydropark. This is an area of almost 130 hectares, an island not far from the city center. And today we need an investor who will invest funds, experience and ideas in implementing such a large project," Klitschko said.

Klitschko noted the coziness and stylization of old times in Europa-park and said that such a park must appear in Kyiv.

"Everything is very interesting here: cozy, stylized as an old town with modern attractions, lots of interesting entertainment, and good nature. And for children there are locations not only for entertainment, but also with educational functions. In short, both children and their parents are happy here. I have been dreaming for a long time and I will do everything so that a similar park will appear in Kyiv," he said.

Europa-park is the largest in Germany and the second most visited amusement park in Europe after Disneyland in Paris. Last year, Europa-park was visited by more than 6,000,000 people. They come here from Germany, France, Switzerland and other countries.

Tags: #klitschko #kyiv
