No narcotic substances found in Zelensky's blood - scan copy of test results

Presidential candidate of Ukraine, showman Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the results of his medical samples on narcotic substances in his body, which he gave in a private clinic earlier that day.

"Spring has come, and we did it together," wrote Zelensky on his Facebook page on Friday.

He also published scanned copies of the results of the examination of his biomaterial.

"No narcotic substances were found in the test sample of peripheral blood. Confirmed by the repeated examination," the medical certificate says.