Zelensky leads with 30.41%, followed by Poroshenko with 16.29%, Tymoshenko with 13.10% - CEC with 65.13% of voting protocols processed

Presidential candidates of Ukraine showman Volodymyr Zelensky and incumbent Head of State Petro Poroshenko are gaining 30.41% and 16.29% of the vote, respectively, after the Central Election Commission has processed 65.13% of voting protocols.

Some 13.10% of voters voted for leader of the Batkivschyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko, 11.59% supported candidate from the Opposition Platform - For Life Yuriy Boiko, the CEC website reported around 11:00 on Monday.

Leader of the Civil Position Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko was supported by 7.05%, former head of the SBU Ihor Smeshko – by 5.92%, leader of the Radical Party Oleh Liashko – by 5.14%, candidate from the Opposition Bloc Oleksandr Vilkul – by 4.31%, and representative of the Svoboda party Ruslan Koshulynsky received 1.66% of supporting votes.

At the same time, 1.18% of ballots were reported as invalid.