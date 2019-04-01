Poroshenko staff's vote count results roughly agree with National Exit Poll findings - parliamentarian

The results of a parallel vote count conducted by Petro Poroshenko's campaign staff in the presidential election in Ukraine roughly correspond to the National Exit Poll's findings, parliamentarian Maksym Sokolov, a member of Poroshenko's campaign staff, said on Monday morning.

"The findings of a parallel vote count do not significantly differ from those of the National Exit Poll," Savrasov said at a news briefing.

Poroshenko's campaign staff has processed 29,607 voting ballots, or 99.9% of the entire sample, and about 300 ballots have yet to be processed, he said.

"Volodymyr Zelensky gets 29.8%, Petro Poroshenko 16.2%, Yulia Tymoshenko 13.4%, Yuriy Boiko 11.4%, and Anatoliy Hrytsenko 6.8% of the vote," he said.

The National Exit Poll's findings available as of 8:00 p.m. on March 31 showed that entertainer Volodymyr Zelensky was projected to garner 30.6%, Poroshenko 17.8%, and Tymoshenko 14.8% of the vote in the first round of the election.