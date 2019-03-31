Facts

20:33 31.03.2019

UKRAINE BRILLIANTLY PASSES TEST BEING EUROPEAN COUNTRY – POROSHENKO

20:53 31.03.2019
POROSHENKO: TOMORROW I START FIGHT FOR VICTORY IN SECOND ROUND

20:47 31.03.2019
POROSHENKO: I DO NOT FEEL EUPHORIC, VOTING OUTCOME ON MARCH 31 IS LESSON FOR ME, MY TEAM, OPPORTUNITY TO WORK ON ERRORS

20:38 31.03.2019
POROSHENKO: UKRAINIANS BREAK DOWN RUSSIA'S SCENARIO OF FIRST ROUND OF ELECTION, SAME TO BE DONE IN SECOND ROUND

20:37 31.03.2019
POROSHENKO: I AM SURE ON APRIL 21 DURING SECOND ROUND OF ELECTION WE BRILLIANTLY WILL COPE WITH TASK TO PROTECT ELECTION OUTCOME

20:34 31.03.2019
POROSHENKO: NO INFORMATION THAT WOULD DISCREDIT RESULTS OF ELECTIONS

20:32 31.03.2019
POROSHENKO THANKS UKRAINIANS FOR ACTIVE VOTING AT PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS OF UKRAINE

20:30 31.03.2019
TYMOSHENKO DENIES TALKS WITH ZELENSKY ON UNITING UNTIL PROTOCOLS ARE PROCESSED

20:26 31.03.2019
TYMOSHENKO ANNOUNCES HER TEAM'S EXIT POLLS: ZELENSKY LEADING WITH 27% OF VOTES, TYMOSHENKO HAS 20.9%, POROSHENKO 17.5%

20:25 31.03.2019
ZELENSKY ABOUT EXIT POLLS: "THIS IS A STEP TO BIG VICTORY"

20:17 31.03.2019
TYMOSHENKO'S HEADQUARTERS: EXIT POLLS ARE MANIPULATIVE

