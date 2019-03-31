TYMOSHENKO DENIES TALKS WITH ZELENSKY ON UNITING UNTIL PROTOCOLS ARE PROCESSED

Voter turnout at Ukraine's presidential election at 197 districts at 45.12% as of 15:00 – CEC website
Poroshenko votes in presidential election, reaffirms need for Ukraine to return to family of European countries
Zelensky, Poroshenko reach second round of presidential election in Ukraine – Socis exit poll as of 19:00
