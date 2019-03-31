Voter turnout at presidential elections in Ukraine at 49.8% as of 16:00 - OPORA

Voter turnout in the presidential elections in Ukraine as of 16:00 on Sunday made up 49.8%, according to the Civil Network OPORA.

"According to information collected by the OPORA Civil Network observers at a representative number of polling stations, voter turnout within Ukraine as of 16:00 was 49.8% (with a margin of error of 0.6%)," the report says.

At the same time, it says voter turnout in the presidential elections in Ukraine in 2014 at 16:00 stood at 45%.