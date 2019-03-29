Facts

15:45 29.03.2019

U.S. will never lift anti-Russian sanctions – Medvedev

The United States will never lift its sanctions against Russia, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said.

"I can answer directly: they [the States] will never lift the sanctions against Russia because their whole policy of the past hundred years has been built on the endless application of sanctions against our country, whatever it was called; the Soviet Union or the Russian Federation," Medvedev told users of social-networking site VKontakte on Friday.

