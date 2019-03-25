Ex-managers of Ukrspeсexport, embezzling $24 mln in 2012-2014, notified of new suspicion

The chief military prosecutor's office of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine on March 25 notified of suspicion the former heads of state-owned enterprise Ukrspecexport, who during 2010-2012 through the abuse of their official position embezzled $23.87 million.

Press Secretary of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine Larysa Sarhan said the ex-heads of Ukrspecexport during 2010-2012 by abusing their official position in order to provide exceptional documentation of fictitious economic relations and unlawful transfer of funds without performing any work and services by Ukrspecexport group under foreign economic contracts embezzled funds in the amount of UAH 190.063 million at the official NBU rate at the time of committing the crime.

"Considering that the said persons are hiding from the pretrial investigation authority, they are put on the wanted list, while, according to the decisions of other pre-trial investigation agencies, the suspects are also wanted for committing acquisitive crimes," the spokeswoman said.