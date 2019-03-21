European Parliament to hold debates on 5th anniversary of Crimea's occupation – Poroshenko

Plenary debates in connection with the fifth anniversary of the occupation of Crimea by the Russian Federation will be held within the walls of the European Parliament next week, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

According to him, the decision was taken following the Ukraine-EU mini-summit held in Brussels on Wednesday.

"An important result of yesterday's Ukraine-EU mini-summit in Brussels - next week the European Parliament will hold plenary debates in connection with the fifth anniversary of the Russian occupation of Crimea. The whole world will hear again that Crimea is Ukraine!" Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.