Facts

12:59 21.02.2019

Nord Stream 2 will diversify gas supplies to EU together with transit via Ukraine - Altmaier

Nord Stream 2 will diversify gas supplies to EU together with transit via Ukraine - Altmaier

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline will help diversify gas supplies to the EU, German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said.

"It will help stabilize provision of gas to Europe," he said at the "Competitive Russia - New Paths!" conference in Berlin.

Altmaier said the German government wanted to see competition in the sector preserved and did not want gas transit via Ukraine to be disrupted.

"The aim is also to maintain gas transit via Ukraine after Nord Stream 2 has been built," he said.

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #eu #russia #germany
