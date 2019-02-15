One KIA, two WIA due to attacks of Russia-led militants in Donbas on Friday

Since Friday midnight until 12:00 p.m. noon of Friday, the militants fired on the defensive positions of the Ukrainian troops as a result of which one soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was killed in action (KIA) and two more soldiers were wounded in action (WIA), spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Colonel Dmytro Hutsuliak has said.

"We sadly announce that today, as a result of the Russian armed aggression, one of our Ukrainian heroes has been killed ... Two more of our military received wounds of various degrees as a result of hostilities. They were taken to a military field hospital," he said during a briefing in Kyiv.