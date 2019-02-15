Facts

14:32 15.02.2019

One KIA, two WIA due to attacks of Russia-led militants in Donbas on Friday

1 min read
One KIA, two WIA due to attacks of Russia-led militants in Donbas on Friday

 Since Friday midnight until 12:00 p.m. noon of Friday, the militants fired on the defensive positions of the Ukrainian troops as a result of which one soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was killed in action (KIA) and two more soldiers were wounded in action (WIA), spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Colonel Dmytro Hutsuliak has said.

"We sadly announce that today, as a result of the Russian armed aggression, one of our Ukrainian heroes has been killed ... Two more of our military received wounds of various degrees as a result of hostilities. They were taken to a military field hospital," he said during a briefing in Kyiv.

Tags: #defense_ministry #gpo
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

15:03 11.02.2019
Sea Breeze 2019 to be held in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Odesa regions

Sea Breeze 2019 to be held in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Odesa regions

15:17 01.02.2019
At least 2,500 civilians killed in Donbas hostilities, including 242 children, - Ukrainian Defense Ministry

At least 2,500 civilians killed in Donbas hostilities, including 242 children, - Ukrainian Defense Ministry

13:32 15.01.2019
Russia-led occupation forces violate truce twice since midnight in JFO area

Russia-led occupation forces violate truce twice since midnight in JFO area

14:03 31.12.2018
Militants open fire three times since Dec 31 midnight, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded — ministry of defense

Militants open fire three times since Dec 31 midnight, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded — ministry of defense

17:15 29.12.2018
Russia preparing provocation in Donbas using chemical weapons to discredit Ukraine internationally

Russia preparing provocation in Donbas using chemical weapons to discredit Ukraine internationally

11:14 18.12.2018
Russian troops boost forces on Ukraine's borders – Military Intelligence

Russian troops boost forces on Ukraine's borders – Military Intelligence

14:41 27.11.2018
Defense Ministry may create coordinating center with General Staff in connection with martial law imposition

Defense Ministry may create coordinating center with General Staff in connection with martial law imposition

15:01 19.11.2018
Defense Ministry completes reforming of structural units – Poltorak

Defense Ministry completes reforming of structural units – Poltorak

16:24 17.09.2018
Ukrainian, British defense ministers call Russia's conclusions on MH17 another fake

Ukrainian, British defense ministers call Russia's conclusions on MH17 another fake

11:11 31.08.2018
Donbas mine explosions killed 482 people

Donbas mine explosions killed 482 people

AD

HOT NEWS

Lawyer Ilchenko says he posted UAH 2.5 mln bail for Manher arrested last night

One KIA, two WIA due to attacks of Russia-led militants in Donbas on Friday

PGO gives SAPO statement on Tymoshenko's crimes for resolution

Court arrests Kherson regional council chairman Manher for three months, sets bail

New Ukrainian weapons, equipment incorporate NATO standards – Turchynov

LATEST

UAH 10 mln on average spent every day from Poroshenko's election fund — Hryniv

We will not leave countries attacked by Russia, including Ukraine, defenseless – Great Britain's defence secretary

Presidential candidate Poroshenko opens election HQ in Kyiv

Lawyer Ilchenko says he posted UAH 2.5 mln bail for Manher arrested last night

Judge Karakashian recuses himself from Mosiychuk vs. Suprun case, retires to chambers

UAH 1.4 bln transferred to national budget under court ruling on special confiscation –Lutsenko

Rada adopts 12 laws in pursuance of 'roadmap' of legislative support for Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – Parubiy

PGO gives SAPO statement on Tymoshenko's crimes for resolution

Court arrests Kherson regional council chairman Manher for three months, sets bail

JFO HQ reports 3 WIA amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD