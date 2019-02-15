Rada adopts 12 laws in pursuance of 'roadmap' of legislative support for Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – Parubiy

The Verkhovna Rada adopted 12 laws in pursuance of the "road map" on legislative ensuring of the implementation of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union, Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament Andriy Parubiy has said.

"Since the approval of the roadmap of legislative support for the implementation of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, we adopted 12 laws," Parubiy said at a roundtable talk on the implementation of the Association Agreement in Kyiv on Friday.

According to him, these laws have already entered into force.

In addition, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada added that nine bills were passed at the first reading, and six were sent to committees to prepare for the first reading again.

He assured that, despite the pre-election period, one of the tasks of the Verkhovna Rada at the current session is the adoption of bills envisaged by the road map.