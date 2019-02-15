Facts

Court arrests Kherson regional council chairman Manher for three months, sets bail

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court has remanded Vladyslav Manher, Kherson Regional Council Chairman, to three months in pretrial confinement for the murder of Kherson activist Kateryna Handziuk. The judge set bail at a UAH 2.497 million, lawyer Masi Nayyem has said.

"The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention until March 3, 2019 (that is, for 16 days), setting bail at UAH 2.497," Nayyem said on Facebook on Friday morning.

Manher is suspected of ordering Handziuk's murder under Part 3 of Article 27, Paragraph 4, Paragraph 6, Paragraph 11, Paragraph 12, Part 2 of Article 115 of the Ukraine's Criminal Code. If convicted, he could face a prison term from 10 years to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As was earlier reported, an unknown person in Kherson on July 31, 2018 doused Handziuk with sulfuric acid. Handziuk died of complications on November 4, 2018.

Manher, a former member of the Batkivschyna Party, suspended his membership in the party in January 2019. He has denied all wrongdoing.

