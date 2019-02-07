Poroshenko polls Twitter users about Ukraine's accession to NATO

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon launched an opinion poll regarding the accession of the Ukrainian state to the North Atlantic Alliance.

"The future of Ukraine is in NATO. Do you agree?" says the picture published by Poroshenko on his Twitter account.

Here, the president suggests users writing in the comments the answer to his question: "1. Yes" or "2. No."

Earlier on Thursday, the Verkhovna Rada approved on the whole the changes initiated by the president to the Constitution of Ukraine regarding the country's course towards membership in the European Union and NATO.