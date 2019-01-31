Facts

17:11 31.01.2019

Volker says Sajdik plan useful, but difficult to implement because of Russia

2 min read
Volker says Sajdik plan useful, but difficult to implement because of Russia

 U.S. Special Representative on Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker commented positively on Thursday on the so-called "peace plan for Ukraine" authored by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Representative in the Trilateral Contact Group, Martin Sajdik.

I think the essence [of the proposal] in principle is useful," he said during a telephone briefing, adding that the problem is there is no agreement from Russia. Volker said Russia continues to deny it is occupying areas of eastern Ukraine and is insisting that it is only protecting observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Volker said.

The fundamental question is whether Russia wants to agree to an international peacekeeping mission that replaces Russian forces and establish true peace and security in Donbas. If Russia wants this, this will happen within the framework of the UN mandate, he said.

Sajdik earlier unveiled his plan in the Austrian newspaper Kleine Zeitung. The diplomat said the plan was presented at the last meeting of the OSCE Foreign Ministers Council in Milan in December, where representatives from Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France were present.

According to Sajdik's plan, the UN and the OSCE should not act in parallel, but together under the general leadership led by the so-called special representative: this applies to both the military and police components of the UN, and the OSCE monitoring mission, which is already operating on the ground.

Tags: #volker #sajdik #osce
AD

MORE ABOUT

Volker announces 'Normandy format' meeting in Paris

Volker sees 'Sajdik's Plan' as platform for implementing Minsk agreements

Sajdik says no alternative to Minsk accords in settling Donbas conflict

Sajdik working on own initiative, publishing own "peace plan for Ukraine", instead of doing his job as OSCE, TCG rep – Iryna Gerashchenko

Paris, Berlin exploring idea of establishing joint UN, OSCE mission in Donbas

Volker and Ukraine's envoy to UN discuss Donbas situation – Ukrainian mission

Ukrainian FM confirms refusal to register Russian election observers

OSCE SMM potential not fully engaged without full access to occupied territories of Donbas - Slovak FM

OSCE records significant decrease in number of civilian casualties by more than half compared with 2017

OSCE envoys to TCG suggest creating joint UN, OSCE mission in Donbas — Klimkin

LATEST

Some 2,425 persons illegally expelled from Crimea – lawyers

SAPO chief promises concrete decisions in investigation of Rotterdam+, Dusseldorf+, PrivatBank cases

Anti-corruption court can be created before elections – SAPO chief Kholodnytsky

Kyiv seeks info about 13 Ukrainians excluded from list of captives held by Luhansk, Donetsk

No civilian killed in Donbas in four weeks of January – Sajdik

Ex-head of Ukrkosmos suspected of abuse of office in case of public funds embezzlement - NABU

France's third helicopter for aviation security system arrives in Ukraine – Avakov

Head of EU delegation to Russia urges Russia to immediately release Ukrainian naval sailors

Germany ready to send its ships to Black Sea, press for release of Ukrainian sailors –Ukraine's Defense Ministry

CEC registers Zelensky, Smeshko, Bohoslovka, thus raising number of presidential contenders in Ukraine to 26

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD