PGO completes notice of suspicion for Russia Duma MP

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has prepared a notice of suspicion for Russian Duma deputy Vladimir Zhirinovsky for encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.

"The pretrial investigation established that Zhirinovsky on February 20, 2014, speaking in Russia on a live broadcast on one of the TV channels, and on February 23, 2014, during a meeting (rally), made public calls for the accession of the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and south-eastern regions of Ukraine Russian Federation," the PGO's press service said on Friday.

In addition, on March 20, 2014, Zhirinovsky, being a deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, voted for the adoption of federal laws on the inclusion of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol into the Russian Federation. This later led to full-scale occupation of the territory of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

As earlier reported, Ukraine's SBU Security Service in September 2018 summoned leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Vladimir Zhirinovsky and two Russian State Duma deputies in order to serve them suspicion notices and question them on Thursday, September 27.

"The suspect, Russian citizen Zhirinovsky Vladimir Volfovich, born April 25, 1946, resident at 14 Nezhniskaya St., Moscow, Russia, in accordance with requirements under Articles 133, 135, 290, 297-5 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, is summoned to appear at 33 Volodymyrska St., Kyiv, Ukraine at 09:00 on September 27, 2018 to the SBU Senior Investigator Makedonsky V.P.," says the summons, published in the official Uriadovy Kurier newspaper on September 22.

The summons says Zhirinovsky is being summoned to the SBU in order to be served with a notice of suspicion, to be questioned as a suspect and for acquainting himself with materials of a pretrial investigation, as well as to receive a copy of an indictment from a criminal case dated July 24, 2014.

In addition, Uriadovy Kurier published two more summons notices, according to which Russian citizens Aleksey Didenko, born March 39, 1983, a resident of Moscow, and Mikhail Degtyarov, born July 10, 1981, a resident of Moscow, are invited to appear at the same address at 11:00 and 13:00, respectively.

The SBU said it was inviting the Russians "in order to serve notices of suspicion, for questioning as suspects and to acquaint the men with materials of a pretrial investigation, as well as materials of the criminal case and to receive copies of indictments.