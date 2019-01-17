Facts

12:42 17.01.2019

Facebook deletes more than 100 pages, accounts created in Russia participating in 'coordinated misbehavior' in Ukraine

2 min read
Facebook deletes more than 100 pages, accounts created in Russia participating in 'coordinated misbehavior' in Ukraine

Facebook has deleted 107 pages, groups and Facebook accounts, as well as 41 Instagram accounts created in Russia and operating in Ukraine, for participating in coordinated misbehavior, Nathaniel Gleicher, head of Facebook Cybersecurity Policy, said during a conference call on Thursday.

"The people behind these accounts were mostly represented by Ukrainians and used various fictitious accounts, at the same time sharing local Ukrainian news on various topics such as weather, protests, NATO, and school health. We found some technical overlaps with activities in Russia, which we observed before the mid-term elections in the United States," Gleicher said.

Gleicher said 26 pages, 77 Facebook accounts and four groups were identified, as well as 41 Instagram accounts. He said about 180,000 Facebook users and more than 55,000 Instagram users were following one or more of these pages.

Advertising costs amounting to about $25,000 on Facebook and Instagram were paid in Russian rubles. The first publications appeared in January 2018, and the last - in December 2018.

"We have not yet completed the review of organic content coming from these accounts," he added.

As previously reported, Facebook in November 2018 blocked 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts used for "coordinated misbehavior" in the U.S. midterm elections.

Tags: #russia #facebook
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko, President of Austrian National Council Sobotka discuss release of Ukrainian hostages, POWs from Russia

Arrest of 8 Ukrainian sailors extended until Apr 24

Russia-led occupation forces violate truce twice since midnight in JFO area

Russia-led militants violate cease-fire seven times in Donbas, two servicemen of Ukrainian Armed Forces wounded — JFO HQ

Simple visa regime with Russia not to work, we must introduce biometric visas — Klimkin

Russia extends list of Ukrainian companies, individuals which fall under countersanctions - premier

Russia expands list of Ukrainian individuals, entities subjected to countersanctions - PM

All Ukrainian sailors arrested in Russia to insist on POW status

Poroshenko calls on SBU to check all Ukrainian state servants for having relatives with Russian citizenship

Law discontinuing Friendship Treaty with Russia to come into effect on December 12

LATEST

Ukraine should constructively address quality of software for future trading with power, paying attention to frequency drop in ENTSO-E system – Ukrenergo

Ukrainian army's reforms, transition to NATO standards very costly – Poltorak

OSCE envoys to TCG suggest creating joint UN, OSCE mission in Donbas — Klimkin

'Church laws' aimed at liquidating UOC-MP - lawyer

Vyshinsky case to be referred to Kyiv after indictment - prosecutors

Columb Trade accuses taxmen of illegal confiscation of personal property

Hrytsenko, Murayev and Kupriy officially become presidential candidates of Ukraine

Establishment of peace in Donbas doesn't depend on Ukrainian politicians – Poroshenko

About 70 parishes leave Moscow Patriarchate, join OCU — Iryna Lutsenko

Tymoshenko calls for creation of strong professional army, Ukraine's accession to NATO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD