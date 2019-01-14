Ukraine, Turkey sign contract on purchase of assault drones Bayraktar TB2 for Ukrainian Army – Poroshenko

The state-owned company Ukrspecexport and the Turkish company Baykar Makina have signed a contract on the purchase for the needs of the Ukrainian Army of assault unmanned aerial vehicles Bayraktar TB2 (UAVs), President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has said.

"As we agreed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an agreement has been signed on the purchase of Turkish Bayraktar TB2 assault UAVs for the needs of the Ukrainian army. In addition to their high-tech specs, these newest tactical-level assault UAVs can also be equipped with modern high-precision missiles for the destruction of armored vehicles, engineering structures, and fortifications, as well as naval targets," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page on January 12.

He said the agreement between the state-owned company Ukrspecexport, which is part of the state concern Ukroboronprom, and the Turkish company Baykar Makina is part of measures meant for expanding military-technological cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey and "fully complies with the strategic course of Ukraine" toward NATO, with its standards and the open international arms market."

"We continue to re-equip the Ukrainian army with modern weapons that meet NATO standards," the president said.

As reported earlier, on November 4, 2018, while on an official visit to the Republic of Turkey, President Poroshenko visited the production facilities of Baykar Makina, which is one of the world's leaders in the production of powerful unmanned aircraft systems.