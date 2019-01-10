PGO finds new evidence of Russia supplying fighters in Donbas

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) says it has documented new facts showing Russia finances fighters in Luhansk region, the PGO's press service has said.

"In the area of ​​Lobacheve village, Novoaidarsky District of Luhansk region (under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) and in Zhovte village, Slovyanoserbsky District of Lugansk region (under the control of Russia-led occupation forces), a cache was discovered containing supplies and weapons for enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups," the PGO said.

The PGO said the cache contained food packs for Russian soldiers, an infantry flamethrower and other explosive items produced by Russia.

"The evidence obtained will be used in cases against Russia in international courts," the PGO said.