10:44 10.01.2019

Political prisoner Klykh returns from hospital to prison — media reports

Despite his bad health status, suspected skin cancer, and acute pain in his heart and kidneys, Ukrainian political prisoner Stanislav Klykh has been taken from a hospital in Chelyabinsk, Russia, to the prison in Verkhneuralskoye, the Hromadske ezine has reported.

"He is upset that he had only been kept in the Chelyabinsk hospital for five days. He wrote a statement to be examined because of both his heart and kidneys soring. However, they took a urine and blood test, and on the fourth day, they sent him back to prison. No diagnosis was established," his mother Tamara Klykh said.

She said Klykh also complains about problems with his feet—they are now covered with spots, and there are some cracks on one of his heels. Klykh suspects that he has skin cancer.

According to information from Hromadske, Klykh has not been receiving letters either even though his family writes letters to him twice a month.

"In order to talk, his mother orders a call in prison. This time they were allowed to speak for 15 minutes. Tamara Klykh may visit her son once every six months but she says that traveling to Chelyabinsk is difficult," the statement says.

"Stas says that there are rumors about his transfer to Sakhalin. He agrees to be transferred there, or where Sentsov [political prisoner Oleh Sentsov is in prison in Labytnangi in the north of the Russian Federation]. After all, he says that in this prison he is already suffocating," Tamara Klykh explained.

She added that his family wants Klykh to be transferred to a prison in the Russian Federation in the area that is closer to Ukraine so that it would be easier for them to visit him. His lawyer should take care of this. Tamara Klykh said that his lawyer only communicates with the political prisoner and does not call his mother.

Interfax-Ukraine
