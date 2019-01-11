Facts

Political prisoner Klykh's health deteriorating – Ombudswoman

 The health state of Ukrainian political prisoner Stanyslav Klykh, held in the Russian Federation, is worsening, and he does not receive the necessary medical care, Liudmyla Denisova, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, referring to the political prisoner's mother Tamara Klykh, has said.

"He has recently been placed in the hospital, but immediately returned to prison. Stanyslav complains of severe pain in his heart, kidneys, liver, has problems with his legs and suspects a probable skin cancer disease. He wanted to be examined, but, as reported by his mother, doctors took only blood and urine from him for analysis. They never made a diagnosis and returned him to the prison walls," Denisova wrote on her Facebook page on Friday.

Also, according to her, Klykh informed her that he does not receive letters from his relatives, although they write to him twice a month.

The ombudswoman has reported that she turned to Tatyana Moskalkova, the human rights ombudswoman in the Russian Federation, with a request to take measures to provide Klykh with proper medical assistance and appropriate treatment, as well as to respect the right for communication. "Over the past two months, this is my third appeal to her about ensuring the observance of Stanyslav’s rights. I'll be waiting for answers," Denisova wrote, publishing a scanned copy of her appeal to Moskalkova dated January 11.

