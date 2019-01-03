Facts

10:21 03.01.2019

Russia-led forces violate truce five times – JFO HQ

1 min read
Russia-led forces violate truce five times – JFO HQ

Russian-led military forces mounted five attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, in the past day. No Ukrainian army casualties were reported.

"There were no Joint Forces casualties in the past day," Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) press service said on Facebook January 3 morning.

The enemy shelled Ukrainian positions near the village of Khutir Vilny close to the village of Stanytsia Luhanska in the Luhansk sector, using grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms. Attacks were also reported near the village of Opytne in the Donetsk sector and the village of Vodiane in the Mariupol sector. Pisky in the Donetsk sector came under enemy sniper fire.

Russia-led occupation forces did not use proscribed weapons.

According to intelligence reports, one enemy solider was killed and three were injured on January 2 because of careless handling of weapons. Since January 3 midnight, Russian-led forces have not opened fire.

Tags: #jfo
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Russian-led forces mount eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, one Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Anti-assault defense unit stationed along Sea of Azov coast – JFO commander

More than 11,000 Russian soldiers fighting in Donbas – JFO commander

JFO forces kill 450 enemy fighters since April – Nayev

Russian-led forces mount seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past 24 hours –JFO HQ

Occupation forces open fire on Armed Forces positions 20 times over past 24 hours

Russia-led occupation forces open fire 13 times on Ukrainian positions, one wounded – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-led occupation forces open fire 12 times, no casualties reported

LATEST

Denisova asks Russian ombudswoman, Russian penitentiary service chief to report whereabouts of political prisoner Panov

New international sanctions could be imposed on Russia in response to aggression in Black Sea – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Security primary motive for closing down polling stations in Russia — Klimkin

Joint efforts, warnings have not yet stopped power of money – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Two million Ukrainians already benefited from visa-free regime – Poroshenko

Ukraine expecting U.S., NATO to provide assistance in strengthening its defenses — Chaly

Ukrainian citizen complains to NABU about president, but court directs Bureau to investigate Prosecutor General Lutsenko

'Stalker' pair detained in Chornobyl exclusion zone New Year's Eve

New Year celebrations in Ukraine without violations of law and order — police

New OSCE chairperson-in-office to visit Ukraine in two weeks — Klimkin

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD