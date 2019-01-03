Russia-led forces violate truce five times – JFO HQ

Russian-led military forces mounted five attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, in the past day. No Ukrainian army casualties were reported.

"There were no Joint Forces casualties in the past day," Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) press service said on Facebook January 3 morning.

The enemy shelled Ukrainian positions near the village of Khutir Vilny close to the village of Stanytsia Luhanska in the Luhansk sector, using grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms. Attacks were also reported near the village of Opytne in the Donetsk sector and the village of Vodiane in the Mariupol sector. Pisky in the Donetsk sector came under enemy sniper fire.

Russia-led occupation forces did not use proscribed weapons.

According to intelligence reports, one enemy solider was killed and three were injured on January 2 because of careless handling of weapons. Since January 3 midnight, Russian-led forces have not opened fire.