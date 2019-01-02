New Year celebrations in Ukraine without violations of law and order — police

More than 1.3 million people took place in public events on the occasion of New Year celebrations in Ukraine, with no violations of law and order reported, the National Police of Ukraine has said.

"On the December 31—January 1 night alone more than 1.3 million people attended public events across the entire territory of our country. No violations of law and order were reported," the communications department of the National Police said on January 2.

On the New Year night, 985 public events on the occasion of New Year celebrations took place in more than 690 cities and towns in Ukraine.

More than 10,000 policemen and personnel of the National Guard of Ukraine were involved in keeping public security and law and order.

Also, the police said on January 1, on the occasion of the 110th birthday anniversary of one of the leaders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, Stepan Bandera, 58 public events were held in 19 regions of the country.

"The events were attended by more than 7,400 people. The public security was ensured by about 2,000 law enforcement personnel. No violations of law and order were reported," the statement says.