Anti-assault defense unit stationed along Sea of Azov coast – JFO commander

An anti-assault defense unit has been deployed by Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) command on the coast of the Sea of Azov because of the significant threat of attack by enemy forces from the Sea of Azov, according to JFO Commander Lt. General Serhiy Nayev. He added additional measures to shore up defense systems in the sector have been taken.

"The Sea of Azov coastal area is well defended now. With the aim of preventing an enemy attack from the Sea of Azov, the JFO has carried out various measures to shore up defense in the sector and increase battle readiness of units stationed in the area," Nayev said in an interview with the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Nayev said a separate military unit has been created to work with Ukraine's Navy in the area.

"Cooperation on issues involving exchange of intelligence information about the situation in the air, on land and at sea has been established. An anti-assault defense unit has also been deployed to protect the coast of the Sea of Azov," he said.

Nayev said a strong line of defense had been established near the strategic port city of Mariupol in Donetsk region.

"The city is reliably defended from air, land and sea attacks," he said.