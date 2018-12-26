Facts

15:09 26.12.2018

Poroshenko: More members of Russia's State Duma, Russian army suppliers to be added onto Ukraine's sanction list

Poroshenko: More members of Russia's State Duma, Russian army suppliers to be added onto Ukraine's sanction list

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine will expand the sanctions list by adding members of the Russian State Duma from the United Russia and Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) factions, as well as suppliers of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"A significant number of State Duma members, including those from the United Russia and LDPR factions, are to be added to the sanctions list by [a NSDC] decision," the president said at a NSDC meeting in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He also said that enterprises that "act against Ukraine in one way or another, are engaged in military supplies to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation" would also be included in this list.

