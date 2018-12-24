Facts

12:27 24.12.2018

Volker hoping to visit Moscow as soon as Ukrainian seamen released

1 min read
Volker hoping to visit Moscow as soon as Ukrainian seamen released

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker has said he is ready to pay a visit to Moscow as soon as the Ukrainian seamen taken prisoners of war during Russia's attack on three Ukrainian naval vessels near the Kerch Strait are released.

"Following a Russian attack on the Ukrainian naval vessels and capture of their crews, President Trump canceled his meeting with President Putin. In view of this, I too have decided that it would be inexpedient for me to visit Moscow now. I hope I will be able to do it next year as soon as the seamen are released," he said in an interview with 1+1 TV channel on December 23.

Also, he said the Russian party should release the Ukrainian seamen.

"We all have been calling on Russia to do it as a gesture of goodwill… Ideally, by Christmas," Volker said.

Tags: #volker
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Volker ready to meet Surkov if Russia demonstrates readiness to release Ukrainian seamen — MP

Russia needs to get serious about implementing Minsk agreements – Volker

Volker to visit Ukraine in the coming two weeks

U.S, Europe may strengthen sanctions against Russia after attack on Ukrainian navy ships

Russia seizes ships and crew and then accuses Ukraine of provocation? – Volker

Volker supports European Parliament's idea to appoint EU special envoy for Donbas and Crimea

Volker says he discussed with Surkov UN peacekeeping mission to Donbas

U.S. rejects idea of referendum in Donbas - Volker

Volker says no plans to meet Surkov

U.S. has detailed info on structure, strength of regular Russian troops in Donbas - Volker

LATEST

Kyiv calls on international community to increase pressure on Russia to discontinue human rights violations in Crimea

UN General Assembly's resolution on Crimea latest evidence of international community's strong support for Ukraine — FM

UN General Assembly condemns violation of human rights in Crimea

Poroshenko Bloc says its candidates win in 52 of 78 communities in local elections in Ukraine

Ukrainian FM to start processing e-visas for nationals of 52 countries from Jan 1, 2019

No Ukrainians among tsunami victims in Indonesia — FM

ICRC send more than 150 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories in Donbas — border guards

U.S. Department of State planning to provide $10 million to Ukraine in response to Kerch Strait incident

EU Council decides to extend economic sanctions against Russia for six months

Veteran Affairs Ministry should start working in 2-3 weeks – Poroshenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD