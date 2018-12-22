Facts

11:35 22.12.2018

ICRC send more than 150 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories in Donbas — border guards

1 min read
KYIV. Dec 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – More than 150 tonnes of humanitarian aid from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been sent through the Novotroitske checkpoint to the temporarily occupied territory in Donbas, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said.

"Eight trucks carrying humanitarian aid from the International Committee of the Red Cross have proceeded through the Novotroitske checkpoint to the temporarily occupied territory," the border guards said in a statement on December 22 morning.

According to the statement, all the trucks carried over 150 tonnes of various cargo, including hygienic items, food, and medicines.

