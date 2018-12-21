Facts

14:52 21.12.2018

15 trucks carrying loads of humanitarian aid proceed to occupied territories in Donbas — border guards

1 min read
15 trucks carrying loads of humanitarian aid proceed to occupied territories in Donbas — border guards

The United Nations Commissioner for Refugees, the Аssociation Іnternationale de Сoopération Мédicale Ukraine and the International Organization for Migration have sent almost 270 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the territories in Donbas that are beyond control of Kyiv.

On December 21, 15 trucks carrying the humanitarian aid proceeded to the temporarily occupied territories in Donbas through the Novotroyitske checkpoint in Donetsk region, the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said.

"A total of 270 tonnes of loads have been documented," the border guards said in a statement.

Tags: #humanitarian_aid #donbas #border_guards
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

First criminal case launched in Ukraine for illegal border crossing — border guards

EU decides to impose sanctions on those responsible for "elections" in Donbas

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 6 attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainians name combat actions in Donbas, corruption, low production level country's major problems

Kyiv starts talking about possible denunciation of Azov agreement with Russia

Ukrainian soldier goes missing during Donbas fighting

Traffic through checkpoints on border with Poland unblocked

ICRC sends some 380 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas – State Border Service

JFO HQ reports 6 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past day

Peacekeeping mission in Donbas should involve significant number of women – Gerashchenko

LATEST

Half of Ukrainians not seeing political leader capable of effectively managing country — opinion poll

Full state guarantee of deposits in Oschadbank should be canceled by late 2019 – memo with IMF

Switzerland extends freeze on assets of Yanukovych for one year — embassy

Ukraine offering partners to jointly with navy ships pass through Kerch Strait from Black Sea ports to Sea of Azov – Turchynov

Russia-led occupation forces open fire 13 times on Ukrainian positions, one wounded – JFO HQ

NBU files lawsuit against ex-shareholder of PrivatBank Kolomoisky in Switzerland

Volker ready to meet Surkov if Russia demonstrates readiness to release Ukrainian seamen — MP

Poroshenko warns members of radical organizations against seizing UOC MP churches

Situation in Ukraine completely under control, no reason for mobilizing troops – Poroshenko

Poroshenko to enact law extending list of fighters for Ukraine's independence in 20th century who are entitled to war veterans' benefits

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD