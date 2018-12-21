15 trucks carrying loads of humanitarian aid proceed to occupied territories in Donbas — border guards

The United Nations Commissioner for Refugees, the Аssociation Іnternationale de Сoopération Мédicale Ukraine and the International Organization for Migration have sent almost 270 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the territories in Donbas that are beyond control of Kyiv.

On December 21, 15 trucks carrying the humanitarian aid proceeded to the temporarily occupied territories in Donbas through the Novotroyitske checkpoint in Donetsk region, the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said.

"A total of 270 tonnes of loads have been documented," the border guards said in a statement.