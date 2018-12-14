Facts

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

 Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted 22 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as killed in action, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Over the past day, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire regime 22 times. The enemy continues using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. As a result of hostilities, two Ukrainian soldiers have been killed," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Friday morning.

The militants used 120mm and 82mm mortars against JFO positions near the village of Vilne in the Popasna sector and also in the vicinity of Vodiane and Hnutove in the Mariupol sector.

Russia-led forces also fired infantry fighting vehicle weapons, grenade launchers of different systems, large-caliber machineguns, and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Krymske in the Luhansk sector, in the vicinity of Novhorodske in the Horlivka sector, and also on Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Abdiyivka, and Nevelske in the Donetsk sector.

They also attacked Ukrainian positions near Shyrokyne and Vodiane in the Mariupol sector.

Three enemy troops were killed and another four were wounded, intelligence reports say.

"Since Friday midnight, Russian-led forces have mounted two attacks on the Ukrainian positions near Hnutove in the Mariupol sector. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported," the report says.

