Facts

10:11 14.12.2018

Russia needs to get serious about implementing Minsk agreements – Volker

 Kurt Volker, the special representative of the U.S. State Department for Ukraine Negotiations, has called the extension of the economic sanctions against Russia by the European Union a strong signal.

"Strong signal from the EU that Russia needs to get serious about implementing Minsk agreements and choosing #peace4Ukraine," Volker wrote on Twitter.

As reported, the leaders of the European Union agreed to extend the EU economic sanctions against Russia given zero progress in implementation of the Minsk agreements.

