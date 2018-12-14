Russia needs to get serious about implementing Minsk agreements – Volker

Kurt Volker, the special representative of the U.S. State Department for Ukraine Negotiations, has called the extension of the economic sanctions against Russia by the European Union a strong signal.

"Strong signal from the EU that Russia needs to get serious about implementing Minsk agreements and choosing #peace4Ukraine," Volker wrote on Twitter.

As reported, the leaders of the European Union agreed to extend the EU economic sanctions against Russia given zero progress in implementation of the Minsk agreements.