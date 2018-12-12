Facts

10:18 12.12.2018

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces have mounted 11 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The invaders opened fire on the positions of our troops 11 times. The enemy continues to use weapons banned by the Minsk agreements ... During the hostilities, on December 11, two soldiers of the JFO were injured," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

The enemy also employed 82mm mortars to attack the defenders of the village of Opytne in the Donetsk sector.

"Russian occupation forces opened aimed fire from grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns and small arms, attacking the defenders of Zaitseve in the Horlivka sector, Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, Slavne, Pivnichne in the Donetsk sector, and Chermalyk in the Mariupol sector.

"Since Wednesday midnight, the enemy has attacked the Ukrainian positions in the village of Taramchuk in the Donetsk sector. No heavy weapons were used. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported," the JFO staff said.

According to intelligence reports, one enemy fighter was killed and another five were wounded.

Tags: #jfo
