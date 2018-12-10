Facts

One Ukrainian military wounded amid 14 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

 Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted 14 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On December 9, the Russian occupation forces violated the cease-fire regime 14 times. The enemy continues to use weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements ... On December 9, one JFO soldier was injured in hostilities," the JFO said on Monday morning.

Fire was opened on the Ukrainian troops positions using 82 mm caliber mortars near the populated areas of Novotoshkivske in Luhansk region and Vilny Khutor on the Popasna track. The enemies launched a total of 19 mines, the headquarters said.

Grenades of various systems, large-caliber machine-guns and firearms were used in the attacks on the strongholds of the Ukrainian military in the populated areas of Stanytsia Luhanska, Avdiyivka, Taramchuk, Krasnohorivka, Butovka mine, Pavlopil, Vodiane, and Hnutove.

"The situation in the JFO area remains under the control of the Ukrainian military," it said.

Two enemy troops were killed and another four were wounded, intelligence reports say.

Interfax-Ukraine
