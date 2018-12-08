One Ukrainian soldier killed, one wounded amid 13 attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours - JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted 13 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed and one wounded in action, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Occupants opened fire on our troops 13 times. As a result of the hostilities, two Ukrainian military servicemen were wounded, and one of them was mortally wounded," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Saturday morning.

The militants shelled Ukrainian positions near Krymske, Zaitseve, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pisky, Opytne, Taramchuk, Chermalyk, Bohdanivka, Hnutove and Vodiane located near the Azov Sea.

The enemy used grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms. Activity of a sniper was recorded at one of the places.

"In addition, the occupants used weapons of infantry fighting vehicles near Zaitseve, which is in the Horlivka section, and Opytne – near Donetsk," the JFO staff said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, over the past day, two militants have been killed and two more wounded.

"Since the beginning of the current day, the enemy has not shown any shelling activity," the JFO staff said.