Facts

13:59 07.12.2018

Klitschko to take part in congress of Christian Democratic Union in Germany

1 min read
Klitschko to take part in congress of Christian Democratic Union in Germany

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko will take part in the 31st Congress of the Christian Democratic Union in Germany, the press service of the mayor of the Ukrainian capital has said.

"The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko will attend the 31st Christian Democratic Union (CDU) congress to be held on 7-8 December in Hamburg, Germany," the press service said on Thursday.

This year's Congress is of crucial importance for both the future of the party and the Federal Republic of Germany. The CDU which is one of the most successful political parties in Europe, will be holding a vote to elect a new leader. Angela Merkel, who has chaired the CDU for 18 years, steps down as the CDU chairwoman and, according to her earlier announcement, will not seek re-election as Germany's chancellor in 2021.

There are twelve candidates for the CDU leadership but the most likely winners are three of them.

"Founded in 1945, the Christian Democratic Union is Germany's largest and dominant political party. The CDU is a member of the European People's Party and partner of UDAR of Vitali Klitschko political party," the message reads.

Tags: #klitschko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

First international serial to be filmed in Kyiv — Klitschko

Klitschko brothers included in Guinness World Records

Klitschko to take part in foreign trade forum in Germany

Klitschko not to run for president in 2019

Klitschko hopes for amicable agreement with Naftogaz to sign gas supply agreement for Kyiv

Three schools, eight kindergartens to open in Kyiv this year - Klitschko

Amount of outdoor advertisement to be reduced in Kyiv, including in subway

Monument to Ilya Muromets unveiled in Kyiv

Klitschko announces plan to build incineration plant in Kyiv in coming years

Klitschko invites Schwarzenegger to Kyiv

LATEST

Ukrainian FM says arrest of lawyer Kurbedinov attempt to deny right for defense to his Ukrainian clients

Ukrkosmos views NABU deal on Lybid project within protecting Ukraine's interests in dispute with Canada's MDA

Parubiy to visit South Korea next week

Poroshenko, Grybauskaitė call to toughen sanctions against Russia for its aggression in Azov Sea

Science Academy publishing 82% of scientific papers in Ukrainian — Poroshenko

Poltorak, Cooper agree on joint actions for realizing Ukraine's Euroatlantic aspirations

Poroshenko calls on Rada to ratify Istanbul Convention at its nearest plenary session

Poroshenko thanks Grybauskaite, Lithuania for helping strengthen Ukraine's defenses

United States to remain Ukraine's strong partner in strengthening Ukraine’s military

Tymoshenko calls for strengthening sanctions against Russia at meeting with U.S. Senator Manchin

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD