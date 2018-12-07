Facts

13:35 07.12.2018

Poroshenko once again calls on Russia to release Ukrainian naval sailors without any conditions

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has again called on Russia to release without any conditions the Ukrainian sailors taken prisoners in the Kerch Strait on November 25.

"We call on the Kremlin to immediately release the Ukrainian sailors immediately, without any preconditions, immediately transfer the captured Ukrainian military vessels and fully open navigation in accordance with international law in the Kerch Strait, and de-occupy the Sea of Azov, unblocking the activities of the Ukrainian ports," Poroshenko said at a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite in Kyiv on Friday.

