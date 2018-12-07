Facts

West must better coordinate their actions to rein in Russia - Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said Western countries should better coordinate their steps so that Russia could not attack non-threatening countries. According to the president, such steps could be a package of sanctions on Azov or a halt to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Poroshenko in an interview with Polish TV channel TVN24 stressed that the Polish leader Andrzej Duda is a lawyer and an important partner of Ukraine not only in the European Union, but also on the UN Security Council.

"Poland, in coordination with our partners from the United States, France, and the United Kingdom, launched a special resolution of the Security Council, and we have absolutely firm words against Russia as aggressor country," Poroshenko said, recalling the G7 statement and the statement of the European Union.

"This is an act of aggression and it undermines the security situation in the whole world. But while Europe makes statements, Russia is attacking. In this situation, we need to better coordinate our steps so that Russia cannot attack a country that is fighting for freedom, democracy and does not create any problems for Russia and its territorial integrity," Poroshenko said.

Poroshenko said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin would attend a meeting of the EU Council at the ministerial level and other institutions to build up steps.

"Steps are possible - a package of sanctions on Azov for those who participated in this provocation," he said.

The president stressed that Ukraine demands the immediate release of the ships and Ukrainian seamen without any conditions, since they are prisoners of war, and Russia has no jurisdiction over them.

Poroshenko also called for a halt to the construction of Nord Stream 2, which is a tool for Russia to influence the security of the entire European Union and receive additional funds, as another option for sanctions.

"I hope the EU will have enough political will to demonstrate unity and solidarity with Ukraine," said Poroshenko.

