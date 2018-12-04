Facts

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another one wounded in Donbas

 One Ukrainian soldier has died and another one was injured on December 3 as a result of hostilities in eastern Ukraine, according to the official website of Ukraine's Defense Ministry.

"Since the beginning of this day, the Russian armed aggression has taken the life of another Ukrainian hero, born in 1993. We express our sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of our defender, as well as to his fighting brothers ... And one Ukrainian military was wounded and taken to a military medical hospital. His health is satisfactory," the ministry said.

From midnight as of 12.00 p.m. in Donetsk and Luhansk regions the enemy attacked four times.

"From 09.00 a.m. the enemy conducted shelling from small arms near Novozvanivka in the Luhansk sector. In addition, from 09.30 a.m. enemy attacks began in the Donetsk sector. Russia-led occupation forces fired from 82-mm weapons near Vodiane and Shyrokine and used infantry fighting vehicles and small arms," the report said.

The Defense Ministry noted that the situation in the area of ​​deterring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Donbas remains under the control of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation force.

