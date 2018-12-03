Tymoshenko leading opinion polls as candidate for president, Poroshenko, Zelensky following

Yuliya Tymoshenko, the leader of the All-Ukrainian Union Batkivschyna (Fatherland), has been on the top of presidential ratings in opinion polls, followed by President Petro Poroshenko and showman Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the results of a recent poll conducted by Sociological Group Rating from September to October 2018, 17% of the people polled who said they had made their choice and were willing to go to vote said they have decided to vote for Tymoshenko as president. Poroshenko and Zelensky are supported by 10% of those polled each.

Anatoliy Hrytsenko, the leader of the Civil Position party, got 9% of the vote, Yuriy Boyko of the Opposition Platform — For Life received 8%, and Vadym Rabinovich of the same platform got 5%.

Some 5% of those polled said they would vote for Oleh Lyashko, the leader of the Radical Party, another 4% supported the singer and civil activist Sviatoslav Vakarchuk.

Among all the people polled, Tymoshenko received support from 14% of the people, Poroshenko and Zelensky got 8% each, and Hrytsenko received 7%.

The poll entitled "The Dynamics of Socio-Political Views in Ukraine" was conducted from September 28 to October 14, 2018, by Sociological Group Rating by order of the International Republican Institute (IRI.)

A total of 2,400 people aged 18 and above were polled across Ukraine in formal face-to-face interviews. The non-sampling error is no more than 2%.