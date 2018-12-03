Facts

17:58 03.12.2018

Tymoshenko leading opinion polls as candidate for president, Poroshenko, Zelensky following

2 min read
Tymoshenko leading opinion polls as candidate for president, Poroshenko, Zelensky following

Yuliya Tymoshenko, the leader of the All-Ukrainian Union Batkivschyna (Fatherland), has been on the top of presidential ratings in opinion polls, followed by President Petro Poroshenko and showman Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the results of a recent poll conducted by Sociological Group Rating from September to October 2018, 17% of the people polled who said they had made their choice and were willing to go to vote said they have decided to vote for Tymoshenko as president. Poroshenko and Zelensky are supported by 10% of those polled each.

Anatoliy Hrytsenko, the leader of the Civil Position party, got 9% of the vote, Yuriy Boyko of the Opposition Platform — For Life received 8%, and Vadym Rabinovich of the same platform got 5%.

Some 5% of those polled said they would vote for Oleh Lyashko, the leader of the Radical Party, another 4% supported the singer and civil activist Sviatoslav Vakarchuk.

Among all the people polled, Tymoshenko received support from 14% of the people, Poroshenko and Zelensky got 8% each, and Hrytsenko received 7%.

The poll entitled "The Dynamics of Socio-Political Views in Ukraine" was conducted from September 28 to October 14, 2018, by Sociological Group Rating by order of the International Republican Institute (IRI.)

A total of 2,400 people aged 18 and above were polled across Ukraine in formal face-to-face interviews. The non-sampling error is no more than 2%.

Tags: #poll #tymoshenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Number of people willing to have independent Orthodox Church growing in Ukraine — poll

Ukrainians name combat actions in Donbas, corruption, low production level country's major problems

Tymoshenko promises 'domination' of Ukrainian language, support for local church

Tymoshenko says emigration of Ukrainians threatening country's national security

Maidan is cure against dictatorship - Tymoshenko

Tymoshenko, Zelensky, Poroshenko, Hrytsenko leading candidates for president

Cancellation of gas price increase supported by 6 factions except for BPP

Handziuk's death verdict to system — Tymoshenko

Tymoshenko ready to cooperate with Samopomich and Hromadianska Pozytsia, as well as Vakarchuk

Six parties would qualify for Ukrainian parliament, Batkivshchyna leading

LATEST

Ukrsudprom expects new owner of Okean plant to upgrade shipyard capacity, attract orders

Funding of state program for defense industry development until 2022 should exceed UAH 1 bln

Poroshenko announces two bills protecting rights of disabled people

Ukraine different from Russia because it upholds human rights — Parubiy

Police conduct searches of eight buildings associated with UOC-MP in Zhytomyr region

Prisoner of war status provides 'special' model for releasing Ukrainian seamen – Denisova

ECHR obliges Russia to provide info about captured Ukrainian sailors - Poroshenko

Poroshenko sends Rada bill on local elections during martial law

Poroshenko tables to Rada bill on termination of friendship, cooperation and partnership agreement between Ukraine, Russia

Ukraine denies entry to 189 Russians traveling via Minsk airport over past week

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD