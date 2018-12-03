Facts

Poroshenko tables to Rada bill on termination of friendship, cooperation and partnership agreement between Ukraine, Russia

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the termination of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

Bill No. 0206 was submitted by Poroshenko on Monday, December 3. At the same time, the text of the draft law, as well as the accompanying documents, has not been made public yet on the website, according to the information on the Parliament's website.

