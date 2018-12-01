Roof of new sports complex in Vyshneve collapses due to snowfall

The roof of a newly built sports complex in Vyshneve (Kyiv region) has collapsed due to snowfall, no one was injured, Ukrainian Minister of Youth and Sports Ihor Zhdanov has said.

"Fortunately, no one was hurt. Thanks to the quick reaction of the coaches, the athletes who were engaged in artistic gymnastics at that time managed to evacuate from the premises," Zhdanov said on Facebook.

He said that on his instructions Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mykola Danevych had left for the scene.

"We are working together with the administration of the sports complex and the local authorities on a detailed analysis of the causes and consequences of the roof collapse and coordination of further steps in the situation," Zhdanov said.